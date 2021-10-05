‘And Just Like That…’ Confirms a December 2021 Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker sends greetings from New York City in HBO Max’s short And Just Like That… premiere date announcement video. The 30 second teaser shows the cast reunited on the streets of NYC to film the Sex and the City sequel which will arrive this December.

The exact December 2021 date wasn’t revealed in the behind the scenes teaser which ends with Parker blowing fans a kiss.

Parker reprises her role as Carrie, Kristin Davis is back as Charlotte, and Cynthia Nixon reprises her role as Miranda. SATC fans are left to make up their own stories about what’s happened in Samantha’s life post-Sex and the City 2 since Kim Cattrall is not part of the Sex and the City sequel’s cast.

Additional And Just Like That… cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. Willie Garson was working on the new HBO Max series when he passed away of pancreatic cancer on September 21, 2021 at the age of 57.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted a statement on Instagram on September 24th mourning the death of her dear friend:

“It’s been unbearable.

Sometimes silence is a statement.

Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.

Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.

Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.

My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.

These were his last words to me. “Great bangles all around.” Yes.

Godspeed Willie Garson.

RIP.

X,

SJ​”

And Just Like That… is written by Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Parker, Davis, Nixon, Rottenberg, Zuritsky, King, and John Melfi are executive producing.

Per HBO Max, the sequel “follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”







