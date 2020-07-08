‘I Used to Go Here’ Trailer Finds Gillian Jacobs Heading Back to College

Gillian Jacobs (Community) stars as a writer who returns to her old college and reunites with her former college professor Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) in I Used to Go Here, a SXSW selection that’s just released an official trailer. Kris Rey (Unexpected) wrote and directed the comedy which will be released in theaters and On Demand on August 7, 2020.

The cast of the Gravitas Ventures release also includes Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), Kate Micucci (Gunfunkel and Oates), Jorma Taccone (Girls), Josh Wiggins (Giant Little Ones), and Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post). Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone – collectively known as The Lonely Island – served as producers.

The Plot:

“Following the lackluster launch of her debut novel, 35-year-old writer Kate Conklin (Jacobs) receives a welcome invitation from her former professor and old crush (Clement) to speak at her alma mater. With her book tour canceled and her ego deflated, Kate hopes that returning to her old college as a published author will give her the morale boost she sorely needs. Instead, she falls into a comical regression—from misadventures with eccentric twenty-year-olds to feelings of jealousy toward her former professor’s new favorite student.

Bittersweet emotion and awkward humor abound as Kate journeys through her past to redefine her future in this big-hearted fourth feature from writer/director Kris Rey.”