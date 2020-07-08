‘The Boys’ Season 2 Unveils a Super Teaser Trailer

I don’t know about you but I’m so ready for a new season of The Boys. Amazon Prime Video just dropped the teaser trailer for season two of the twisted superhero series and it’s all that plus a bag of deliciously gory chips.

Season two will launch to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 4, 2020. The second season consists of eight episodes, with the series finale set for October 9th.

Returning cast members include Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk. Karen Fukuhara is Kimiko, Dominique McElligott is Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher is A-Train, Chace Crawford is The Deep, Nathan Mitchell is Black Noir, and Tomer Capon returns as Frenchie.

Aya Cash joins the cast as a new Supe named Stormfront. Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

The Boys Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys continue on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.







