A new trailer and poster have arrived for the dramatic film, Walkaway Joe, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Good Wife). Quiver Distribution will release Walkaway Joe On Demand and digitally on May 8, 2020.

In addition to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the cast includes David Strathairn (The Expanse) and Julian Feder (From Zero to I Love You). First-time feature film director Tom Wright directed from a screenplay by Michael Milillo.

The Plot:

“Walkaway Joe is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father in pool halls across the country, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption.”