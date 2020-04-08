‘New Amsterdam’ Season 2 Finale Photos: Preview of “Matter of Seconds”

NBC’s popular medical drama, New Amsterdam, wraps up season two with episode 18, “Matter of Seconds.” Episode 18 will air on April 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin. Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery is Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome.

“Matter of Seconds” Plot – FINAL EPISODE OF SEASON TWO – When multiple patients throughout the hospital begin to show similar, alarming symptoms, Sharpe and Bloom scramble to figure out the root of the issue. Iggy tries to create peace for a divorced couple in a dangerous situation and Kapoor experiences a flirtatious encounter. Meanwhile, Max meets a child with a rare muscular disease and desperately tries to get him into the only clinical trial in the country that could extend his life.







The Series Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

“Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before.

Not taking ‘no’ for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”