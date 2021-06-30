‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Has Real Anger Issues

Kate Beckinsale (the Underworld franchise) returns to the action genre with a starring role in Jolt debuting on Amazon Prime Video on July 23, 2021. The new trailer for the action thriller reveals Beckinsale’s character is a badass you should never cross if you value your life.

Kate Beckinsale’s joined in the Amazon Studios film by Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black), and David Bradley (The Strain). Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon (Blackbird), and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) also star. Tanya Wexler (Buffaloed) directed from a screenplay by Scott Wascha.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day.

Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.