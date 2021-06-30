‘Love Island’ Season 3 Announces the First 12 Islanders

CBS’s upcoming third season of Love Island will include a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse, and a college athlete among the “Islanders” looking for love. Arielle Vandenberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman is back to narrate the new season which is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:30pm ET/PT.

New episodes will air on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday during the first week. The remaining episodes air on Tuesdays through Fridays at 9pm ET/PT, as well as Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, beginning week two.

The third season marks the first time Paramount+ will stream 15 hours of content considered “too hot” for the network broadcast.

Love Island Season 3 – The First 12 Islanders: