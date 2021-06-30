‘Love Island’ Season 3 Announces the First 12 Islanders

CBS’s upcoming third season of Love Island will include a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse, and a college athlete among the “Islanders” looking for love. Arielle Vandenberg returns to host and Matthew Hoffman is back to narrate the new season which is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:30pm ET/PT.
New episodes will air on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday during the first week. The remaining episodes air on Tuesdays through Fridays at 9pm ET/PT, as well as Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, beginning week two.
The third season marks the first time Paramount+ will stream 15 hours of content considered “too hot” for the network broadcast.
Love Island Season 3 – The First 12 Islanders:
- Olivia Kaiser
Age: 28
Business Owner
Anchorage, AK
- Kyra Lizama
Age: 23
Covid Relief Worker
Honolulu, HI
- Trina Njoroge
Age: 24
Psychiatric Nurse
Hacienda Heights, CA
- Cashay Proudfoot
Age: 25
Waitress
Brooklyn, NY
- Shannon St. Claire
Age: 24
Controller at Construction Company
Bucks County, PA
- Korey Gandy
Age: 28
Rental Car Agent
Virginia Beach, VA
- Josh Goldstein
Age: 24
College Athlete
Haverhill, MA
- Jeremy Hershberg
Age: 27
Personal Trainer
New York, NY
- Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.
Age: 25
Delivery Driver
Ashburn, VA
- Christian Longnecker
Coffee Company Owner
24
Oahu, HI
- Will Moncada
Age: 26
Budtender
Colombia
- Javonny Vega
Age: 26
Real Estate Investor
Boca Raton, FL
Love Island Description, Courtesy of CBS:
The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.
Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.