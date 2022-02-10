The nearly three minute trailer for Jurassic World Dominion opens with dinosaurs running free and a reminder that life will find a way. It’s then revealed that Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) has been keeping his favorite velociraptor safe by hiding her away from other humans.

The trailer also features the long-awaited reunion of Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Alan Grant. Plus, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm warns we’re racing toward the extinction of our species. “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The cast of what’s teased as the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era” also includes BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise.

Director Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg, and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produce, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley producing.

Universal Pictures will unleash Jurassic World Dominion in theaters on June 10, 2022.