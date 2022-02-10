‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premieres in April 2022

AMC has set an April 18, 2022 premiere date for the sixth and, unfortunately, final season of the critically acclaimed drama Better Call Saul. The final season will kick off with the release of the first two episodes. The much-anticipated sixth season will be split into two parts, with the release of seven episodes followed by a lengthy break. The final original six episodes will kick off on July 11th.

Season six will be accompanied by three short-form series set in the Better Call Saul universe: Slippin’ Jimmy, Cooper’s Bar, and the Emmy Award-winning Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season. Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together,” said showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould.

The cast is led by Bob Odenkirk and includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito. Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris executive produce.

“Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” stated Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside Breaking Bad in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

“While we are very sad to say goodbye to this complicated and fascinating character, we can’t wait for Saul’s full story to be revealed to audiences. Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are woven into the DNA of Sony Pictures Television and we are in complete awe of what Peter and Vince have created. They have truly transformed television. And this season of Saul, bolstered by the incomparable performances of Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the rest of this brilliant cast, takes that legacy to even loftier heights. We are so honored and grateful to have been on this journey with the entire Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul teams, as well as our partners at AMC in bringing this captivating world to life,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

AMC released the following description of the final season:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

The six-part animated series Slippin’ Jimmy “follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre — from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist.”

Set to debut this spring, Slippin’ Jimmy is produced by Rick and Morty animators Starburns and written by Better Call Saul writers Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee. Voice talent includes Chi McBride, Laraine Newman and Sean Giambrone.

Rhea Seehorn leads the six-episode Cooper’s Bar that “follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly) and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar.”

Seehorn co-created the series and serves as executive producer and director. She also stars “as an awful Hollywood executive — the biggest dick in Hollywood — who’s a regular at Cooper’s makeshift watering hole.” The cast also includes Casey Washington, series co-creator David Conolly, and Kila Kitu. Hannah Davis-Law, Nick Morton, and Mustillo are also co-creators.

Better Call Saul Employee Training Video returns this summer and will feature cameos by Better Call Saul characters.







