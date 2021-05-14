‘Kate’ First Photos Show Mary Elizabeth Winstead Out for Revenge

Netflix just shared the first three photos of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the action thriller, Kate. The official synopsis describes Winstead’s character as a ruthless criminal operative who has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Winstead’s joined in the cast by Tadanobu Asano, Miyavi, Michiel Huisman, Miku Martineau, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) directed from a screenplay by Umair Aleem. Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall produced.

Netflix is targeting a fall 2021 release.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s recent film credits include Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Gemini Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and Kill the Messenger. Winstead also recently starred opposite Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon in season three of FX’s critically acclaimed series, Fargo.