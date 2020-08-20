‘Let Him Go’ Trailer Debuts Starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are grandparents attempting to retrieve their grandson after a family tragedy in the gripping official trailer for Let Him Go. The film, based on the novel by Larry Watson, also just debuted new photos and an official poster.

In addition to two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) and Oscar nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), the cast includes Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, and Booboo Stewart. Thomas Bezucha adapted Watson’s novel for the screen and directed the 2020 drama, with Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan producing.

Focus Features has set a November 6, 2020 theatrical release date. Fingers crossed that by then the Covid-19 pandemic will be under control enough to allow movie fans to safely visit theaters.

The Let Him Go Plot:

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.







