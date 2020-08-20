‘The Crown’ Season 4 New Video and Premiere Date Announcement

The short teaser for season four of Netflix’s critically acclaimed award-winning drama, The Crown, provides a sneak peek at two new characters: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer. The new video also confirms season four will premiere on November 15, 2020.

Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies reprises his role as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter is back to steal scenes as Princess Margaret. The season four cast also includes Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother.

The 10 episode season is set between 1979 and 1990.

Peter Morgan returned as writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw also executive produce.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

A Look Back at Season 3:

The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.







