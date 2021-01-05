‘Locked Down’ Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Anne Hathaway at 14 seconds into the Locked Down trailer is all of us during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first trailer for the HBO Max original film introduces Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple forced to cope with each other’s presence during lockdown.

In addition to Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), the film’s cast includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller, and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi).

Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) directed from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things starring Ejiofor). P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie served as producers.

HBO Max has set a January 14, 2021 premiere date for the Warner Bros. Pictures and AGC Studios production.

Locked Down
Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in HBO Max’s ‘Locked Down’

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

In Locked Down, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton ( Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR