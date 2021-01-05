‘Locked Down’ Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Anne Hathaway at 14 seconds into the Locked Down trailer is all of us during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first trailer for the HBO Max original film introduces Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple forced to cope with each other’s presence during lockdown.

In addition to Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), the film’s cast includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller, and Oscar-winner Ben Kingsley (Gandhi).

Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) directed from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things starring Ejiofor). P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie served as producers.

HBO Max has set a January 14, 2021 premiere date for the Warner Bros. Pictures and AGC Studios production.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

In Locked Down, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton ( Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.







