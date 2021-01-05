‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 6: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Dr. Murphy is determined to be a better surgeon as well as a better boyfriend as season four of ABC’s The Good Doctor returns from its winter break. Season four episode six, “Lim,” will air on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

“Lim” Plot: As Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang) struggles to cope with the residual emotional trauma of COVID-19, she encounters a young war veteran fighting debilitating PTSD. After discussing his case with the team, Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas) suggests a radical treatment to help him.

Meanwhile, still reeling from the recent loss of his mentee’s patient, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) declares he doesn’t want to teach the new residents anymore. And elsewhere, an eccentric patient keeps the team entertained on the winter premiere.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.