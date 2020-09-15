‘Love and Monsters’ Trailer: Dylan O’Brien Fights Off Giant Creatures

Monsters have taken over the world and humans have had to move underground to survive in Love and Monsters (formerly known as Monster Problems) starring Teen Wolf‘s Dylan O’Brien. The new trailer shows off this post-apocalyptic world and even provides a look at the creepy creatures that have taken over Earth.

In addition to Dylan O’Brien, the cast includes Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Ariana Greenblatt (The One And Only Ivan).

Five Fingers for Marseilles‘ Michael Matthews directed from a screenplay by Brian Duffield (Insurgent) and Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). The PG-13 action film was produced by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, with John Starke executive producing.

Paramount Pictures is skipping a theatrical release and will premiere Love and Monsters in homes – on digital streaming platforms including but not limited to Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow, Google Play, and Xfinity – on October 16, 2020.

The Plot:

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.







