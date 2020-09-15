‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ Premiere Date Revealed with a First-Look Teaser

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reprise their roles as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the 2020 sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles. Netflix just released a first super short teaser that reveals the premiere date of The Christmas Chronicles 2 and shows Russell and Hawn walking around in Santa’s village.

Netflix will ring in the holiday spirit with a November 25, 2020 release of the family (and elf) friendly Christmas tale.

Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson, Judah Lewis, and Darby Camp also star in the holiday comedy. Clay Kaytis directed the first film and Chris Columbus (Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Home Alone 1 & 2, Harry Potter 1 & 2) took over the director’s chair for the sequel. Columbus also co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Lieberman and produces along with Kurt Russell, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Russell).

A Look Back at The Christmas Chronicles:

The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.







