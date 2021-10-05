First Photos: ‘Love Hard’ Romcom Starring Nina Dobrev and Harry Shum Jr

By
Rebecca Murray
-
Love Hard
Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer in ‘Love Hard’ (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)

The Vampire DiariesNina Dobrev and ShadowhuntersHarry Shum Jr star in the Netflix romantic comedy Love Hard arriving on November 5, 2021. Today, the streaming service released the first batch of photos from the rom-com which finds Dobrev playing a journalist looking for love.

In addition to Nina Dobrev and Harry Shum Jr, the cast includes Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, and Mikaela Hoover. Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan also star in the 2021 romcom.

Hernan Jimenez (Elsewhere) directed from a screenplay by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, with McG and Mary Viola involved as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.

Love Hard
Harry Shum Jr. as Owen Lin and Mikaela Hoover as Chelsea (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)
Love Hard
Rebecca Staab as Barb Lin, James Saito as Bob Lin, Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin and Takayo Fischer as June Lin (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)
Love Hard
Rebecca Staab as Barb Lin, Harry Shum Jr. as Owen Lin, James Saito as Bob Lin and Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin in ‘Love Hard’ (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)
Love Hard
Darren Barnet as Tag and Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)
Love Hard
Heather McMahan as Kerry and Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)
Love Hard
Darren Barnet as Tag in ‘Love Hard’ (Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix © 2021)



