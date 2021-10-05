The Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev and Shadowhunters‘ Harry Shum Jr star in the Netflix romantic comedy Love Hard arriving on November 5, 2021. Today, the streaming service released the first batch of photos from the rom-com which finds Dobrev playing a journalist looking for love.

In addition to Nina Dobrev and Harry Shum Jr, the cast includes Darren Barnet, Jimmy O. Yang, James Saito, and Mikaela Hoover. Heather McMahan, Rebecca Staab, Althea Kaye, Matty Finochio, and Fletcher Donovan also star in the 2021 romcom.

Hernan Jimenez (Elsewhere) directed from a screenplay by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, with McG and Mary Viola involved as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.