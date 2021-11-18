Jennifer Lopez sings, dances, and marries a random dude from the audience (played by Owen Wilson) in the trailer for the romantic comedy, Marry Me. The rom-com will feature new songs from Lopez and Latin music star Maluma, and the trailer teases one of Lopez’s new tunes – “On My Way.”

In addition to J.Lo and Owen Wilson, the cast includes Sarah Silverman (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).

Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) directs from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick). Marry Me‘s based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel and is produced by Lopez, Rogers, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina. Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

Marry Me arrives next Valentine’s Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.

Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Coleman) and his best friend (Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?









