‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ Trailer Spreads Early Holiday Cheer

Mariah Carey will be helping ring in the holidays again with Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues which just unveiled its first trailer. The music-filled special will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 3, 2021 and promises to deliver the first performance of her new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”

Mariah Carey’s involved behind the scenes as an executive producer on the holiday special along with director Joseph Kahn. Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke also executive produce.

Apple TV+ released the following description of Mariah’s upcoming holiday special:

“The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning, global icon Carey’s new single, ‘Fall in Love at Christmas,’ on Apple TV+. Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan-favorite, ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).’

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments, and Carey celebrates her beloved holiday classic, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and Apple TV+’s perennial smash-hit, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”