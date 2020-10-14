‘Monster Hunter’ Trailer: Milla Jovovich Battles Huge Beasties

Orders are given to destroy all monsters and close the gateway in the official trailer for Sony Pictures’ Monster Hunter. The fantasy action thriller is based on the popular video game series and finds Resident Evil‘s Milla Jovovich slaying monsters after being transported through a portal.

The cast also includes Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed the thriller. Anderson also produces with Jeremy Bolt, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz.

Sony Pictures and Screen Gems will launch Monster Hunter in theaters on December 30, 2020. The MPAA’s rated the film PG-13 for sequences of creature action and violence throughout.

The Plot:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Jovovich) and her unit (Harris, Good, Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.

As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.









