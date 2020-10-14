Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close’s character in Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy declares in the trailer there are only three types of people: a good Terminator, a bad Terminator, and neutral. The trailer teases which of the three Close, six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams, and Gabriel Basso play in the feature adaptation of J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir.

The cast also includes Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, and Owen Asztalos.

Two-time Oscar winner Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) directed from a screenplay by Vanessa Taylor. Howard also produces with Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder. J.D. Vance, Diana Pokorny, Julie Oh, and William M. Connor executive produced.

Howard’s behind-the-scenes team includes editor James D. Wilcox, production designer Molly Hughes, costume designer Virginia B. Johnson, and director of photography Maryse Alberti. The film features music by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming, with Joe Rudge as music supervisor.

The drama will be released in select theaters in November and on Netflix November 24, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

J.D. Vance (Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Hillbilly Elegy is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.







