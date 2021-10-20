‘Mother/Android’ Shows Off First Photos and Sets a December Premiere

Hulu’s released the first batch of photos from the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz (The Miseducation of Cameron Post). The streaming service also announced they’ve set a December 17, 2021 premiere date.

The new photos show off a little of the world in which the post-apocalyptic thriller is set. In addition to Moretz, the photos reveal the characters played by Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Raul Castillo (We The Animals).

The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin directs and The Batman director Matt Reeves serves as a producer.

According to a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Mother/Android is a very personal story for writer/director Tomlin. “The movie is a very loose adaptation of my adoption story,” said Tomlin. “I was born in 1990, right after the Romanian revolution. I was born in Bucharest. And the story is a retelling using the three or four things that I know about my origin. My parents were extremely young and found out they were pregnant—and then their whole world blew up.”

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company’s Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn also serve as producers along with Miramax’s Bill Block and Charles Miller.

Hulu released the following synopsis for the 2021 thriller:

“Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”