‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

Shaun’s pushed to his limits when a person who’s not a doctor is brought in to consult on a case on ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode four. Directed by David Straiton from a script by Peter Blake and Tristan Thai, episode four will air on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

The episode four guest cast includes Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Jeremiah Birkett as Walt Taylor, Maria Nash as Holly Taylor, Jill Teed as Gina Campbell, Adam DiMarco as Henry Campbell, and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.

“Rationality” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team treat a young girl whose father’s personal research complicates their treatment plans. Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Reznick and Dr. Lim’s patient refuses a life-saving lung transplant despite having a family donor.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.