‘Mulan’ Moves Off Its July Date and Into August 2020

Disney originally set a March 2020 theatrical release date for the live-action film, Mulan, from director Niki Caro. Of course, that didn’t happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of pretty much every theater other than drive-ins. Disney bumped the date back to July 24th, which seemed a reasonable delay at the time.

Unfortunately, the July release date was a little too optimistic. With Covid-19 cases going up and new records being set in some states on a daily basis, Disney is now hoping to launch Mulan in theaters on August 21st.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together,” stated Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios.

The cast of the PG-13 action-adventure film is led by Yifei Liu as Mulan. Donnie Yen plays Commander Tung, Tzi Ma is Zhou, Jason Scott Lee is Böri Khan, and Yoson An is Honghui. The cast also includes Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay which was inspired by the poem, The Ballad of Mulan. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jason Reed produced the drama, and Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich executive produced.

The Mulan Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.







