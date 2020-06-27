Amazon Prime Video’s popular comic book-inspired series The Boys will kick off season two on Friday, September 4, 2020. The new season will drop three episodes on September 4th, with additional new episodes arriving each Friday through October 9th.

“We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do,” stated creator and executive producer Eric Kripke. (**No, he didn’t.”)

Returning cast members include Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk. Karen Fukuhara is Kimiko, Dominique McElligott is Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher is A-Train, Chace Crawford is The Deep, Nathan Mitchell is Black Noir, and Tomer Capon returns as Frenchie.

Aya Cash joins the cast as a new Supe named Stormfront.

And Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito will be featured in recurring season two roles.

The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s best-selling comic. Supernatural’s Eric Kripke writes, executive producers, and guides the series as showrunner. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys continue on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.







