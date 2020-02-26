‘Mulan’ Featurette: Spotlighting the Action Film’s Stunts

Disney’s just released a new nearly two minute behind-the-scenes video from Mulan focusing on the film’s stunts. “I loved creating the stunt sequences in this film. The action is explosive,” says director Niki Caro (Whale Rider) as the video begins.

The new video also features members of the stunt team explaining there was a lot of training and rehearsal time spent preparing for the many stunts featured in the live-action version of Disney’s classic animated film. The film’s star, Yifei Liu, says she trained for three months to be able to bring Mulan’s warrior side to life. “It’s quite challenging, six or seven hours a day. It’s been really helpful,” says Liu. “I feel like I can do more pushups.”

The cast of the 2020 action thriller also includes Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Honghui, Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jason Reed produced, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich executive producing.

Tickets go on sale beginning February 27, 2020. Walt Disney Studios will be launching Mulan in theaters on March 27th.







The Plot:

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”