Norah Jones will be joined by Mavis Staples on select dates during a 16-city tour. The just announced 2020 tour is set to begin on April 26th at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and will hit cities including San Diego, Portland, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and Baltimore.

The spring-summer tour will finish up on August 7th at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time. Each ticket purchase includes a physical copy of Norah Jones’ seventh solo album. Visit Norah Jones’ official website for more info on tickets.

Jones burst onto the music scene in 2002 with Come Away With Me, an album that earned Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year for “Don’t Know Why” Grammy Awards. To date, Norah Jones has sold more than 50 million albums and collected nine Grammys.

NORAH JONES – 2020 TOUR DATES:

April 26 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

May 10 – A Day In The Vines – Spicewood, TX w/ Patti Griffin, Mavis Staples & Sir Woman

May 12 – Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM* w/ Mavis Staples

May 14 – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater – Tucson, AZ* w/ Mavis Staples

May 15 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ* w/ Mavis Staples

May 16 – Fantasy Springs Resort – Indio, CA w/ Mavis Staples

May 20 – Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA* w/ Mavis Staples

May 22 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA* w/ Mavis Staples

July 22 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME w/ Mavis Staples

July 23 – Burlington Waterfront Park – Burlington, VT w/ Mavis Staples

July 24 – Beach Road Weekend – Vineyard Haven, MA

July 28 – Celebrate Brooklyn – Brooklyn, NY* w/ Mavis Staples

August 1 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY* w/ Mavis Staples

August 4 – MECU Pavilion – Baltimore, MD* w/ Mavis Staples

August 5 – CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY* w/ Mavis Staples

August 7 – Newport Jazz Festival – Newport, RI