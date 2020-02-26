Norah Jones will be joined by Mavis Staples on select dates during a 16-city tour. The just announced 2020 tour is set to begin on April 26th at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and will hit cities including San Diego, Portland, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and Baltimore.
The spring-summer tour will finish up on August 7th at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10am local time. Each ticket purchase includes a physical copy of Norah Jones’ seventh solo album. Visit Norah Jones’ official website for more info on tickets.
Jones burst onto the music scene in 2002 with Come Away With Me, an album that earned Best New Artist, Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year for “Don’t Know Why” Grammy Awards. To date, Norah Jones has sold more than 50 million albums and collected nine Grammys.
NORAH JONES – 2020 TOUR DATES:
-
April 26 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA
May 10 – A Day In The Vines – Spicewood, TX w/ Patti Griffin, Mavis Staples & Sir Woman
May 12 – Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM* w/ Mavis Staples
May 14 – Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater – Tucson, AZ* w/ Mavis Staples
May 15 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ* w/ Mavis Staples
May 16 – Fantasy Springs Resort – Indio, CA w/ Mavis Staples
May 20 – Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA* w/ Mavis Staples
May 22 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA* w/ Mavis Staples
July 22 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME w/ Mavis Staples
July 23 – Burlington Waterfront Park – Burlington, VT w/ Mavis Staples
July 24 – Beach Road Weekend – Vineyard Haven, MA
July 28 – Celebrate Brooklyn – Brooklyn, NY* w/ Mavis Staples
August 1 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY* w/ Mavis Staples
August 4 – MECU Pavilion – Baltimore, MD* w/ Mavis Staples
August 5 – CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY* w/ Mavis Staples
August 7 – Newport Jazz Festival – Newport, RI