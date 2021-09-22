‘Night Teeth’ Trailer: Vampires Terrorize the City of Angels

Two gorgeous vampires partake in a night of slaying in the Netflix horror film, Night Teeth. The just-released trailer shows the hard-partying vampires will be hitting the town with the help of a chauffeur who has no idea his passengers have a lust for blood.

Directed by Adam Randall, Night Teeth stars Debby Ryan (Insatiable) and Lucy Fry (Godfather of Harlem) as the bloodsucking passengers. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr (Love, Simon) plays the driver who gets caught up in their murder spree. The cast also includes Raúl Castillo (Atypical), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Alexander Ludwig (Heels), Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), and Megan Fox (Rogue).

Netflix is releasing Night Teeth on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Ryan and Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients’ charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood.

As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.







