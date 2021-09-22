‘Invasion’ Trailer Reveals a World Under Attack by Aliens

Power outages and destruction signal the beginning of an invasion by aliens in the nearly three minute trailer for Apple TV+’s sci-fi action series, Invasion. The series’ full trailer arrived along with a new poster and photos from season one which is set to premiere on October 22, 2021 with the release of the first three episodes.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) who serve as writers and executive producers. Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist) directs and also executive produces along with Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Elli, Andrew Baldwin, and Boat Rocker Studios’ Katie O’Connell Marsh. Baldwin is also involved as a writer.

The 10 episode season stars Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2).

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.