‘No Time to Die’ Final Trailer Confirms an October 2021 Theatrical Release

The final trailer for No Time to Die declares “in the beginning he became 007 and every mission…every sacrifice…has led him to this.” The trailer reveals new footage from the upcoming much-anticipated 25th James Bond film including spectacular action sequences and quieter character-driven scenes.

The cast is led by Daniel Craig, returning for the fifth time as the suave superspy. Rami Malek is Lyutsifer Safin, Ralph Fiennes is M, Naomie Harris is Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear is Tanner, and Léa Seydoux plays Madeleine Swann. Ben Whishaw returns as Q, Jeffrey Wright is Felix Leiter, Lashana Lynch is Nomi, Billy Magnussen is Logan Ash, and Ana de Armas plays Paloma.

The 25th Bond film also features David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, and Dali Benssalah as Primo.

MGM is currently expecting to release No Time to Die on October 8, 2021. The film was originally targeting a 2019 release but was bumped to 2020 after Danny Boyle exited the project and the script underwent rewrites. It moved to several 2020 dates before landing on November 12, 2020 which, obviously, did not happen due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, The Alienist) directs from a screenplay he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli serve as producers.

The Plot:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







