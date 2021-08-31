‘Malignant’ Trailer #2: Beware of Imaginary Friends

The second official trailer for Malignant features director James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) discussing his return to the horror genre. It also delivers new footage from the R-rated supernatural thriller, including scenes that reveal the terror the entity known as Gabriel is capable of inflicting on anyone it comes in contact with.

“I wanted to do something that was a bit different but yet harkens back to my roots. You’ve got to take chances. If you don’t you end up making the same old thing again and again and again,” said director James Wan. “I think audiences are starved for something that’s new and different.”

The cast includes Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle), Maddie Hasson (Impulse), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach), Jake Abel (Supernatural) and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

Akela Cooper wrote the screenplay and Wan and Michael Clear served as producers. Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu, and Lei Han executive produced. Wan’s behind the scenes teams includes director of photography Don Burgess, editor Kirk Morri, production designer Desma Murphy, costume designer Lisa Norcia, and composer Joseph Bishara. Bishara handled the scores for all of the films that make up The Conjuring universe.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures are releasing Malignant in theaters and streaming on HBO Max (the ad-free plan) on September 10, 2021.

The Plot:

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.







