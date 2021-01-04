‘One Night in Miami’ Trailer: Fictional Account of an Incredible Meeting

The two and a half minute official trailer for One Night in Miami introduces the movie’s key players: Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, and Malcolm X. The Amazon Studios film marks the feature film directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) and has been generating awards buzz leading up to its January 8, 2021 premiere in limited theaters.

The cast is led by Eli Goree as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke, and Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown. Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick also star in the R-rated drama.

Kemp Powers adapted his award-winning play for the screen. Powers also recently wrote and co-directed Pixar’s critically acclaimed 2020 release, Soul. Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein served as producers.

One Night in Miami will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning January 15th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios:

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown.

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.







