‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 4: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Photos have just arrived for the winter premiere of CBS’s MacGyver, “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason.” Season five episode four was directed by guest star Peter Weller from a script by Justin Lisson and Sophia Lopez, and is set to air on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, Tristin Mays plays Riley Davis, and Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer. Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

Ben Wang, Corey Jung, Dollar Tan, Gloria Tsai, Paul Yen, Michael Paul Chan, Page Leong, and Bill Smitrovich guest star.

“Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason” Plot: Mac’s meeting with Desi’s parents goes sideways when her brother finds himself in trouble and desperately needs their help. Also, Russ and Matty must ask an old nemesis for assistance when their new recruitment candidate is kidnapped.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.