Onward Debuts a New Lengthy Trailer Along with the Final Poster

Pixar’s dropped a new two and a half minute trailer for the animated comedy, Onward. The new trailer shows off more of what happens to the siblings on their quest for a magical item to bring back their dad.

The voice cast includes Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as Ian and Barley Lightfoot. Mel Rodriguez voices Officer Colt Bronco, Lena Waithe is Officer Specter, and Ali Wong voices Officer Gore. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is Laurel Lightfoot and Octavia Spencer provides the voice of Manticore.

Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) wrote and directed, with Kori Rai producing.

Disney’s set a March 6, 2020 theatrical release date.

The Onward Plot:

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”







