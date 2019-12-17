Party of Five Series Premiere Details and Episode 1 Photos

Freeform’s reimaged the popular ’90s family drama, Party of Five, into an updated version that focuses on siblings attempting to get by after their parents are deported. The network has released new details on the series’ first season, including new photos, plot details for episodes one and two, and a new trailer.

Created by Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, Freeform’s Party of Five remake will premiere on January 8, 2020 with back-to-back episodes airing at 9pm and 10pm ET/PT. Lippman and Keyser write and executive produce, with episode one director Rodrigo Garcia also on board as an executive producer.

The cast includes Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir plays Javier Acosta and Fernanda Urrejola is Gloria Acosta.

The original series starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Lacey Chabert.







Season 1 Episode 1 Description and Character Details:

Party of Five will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.

Emilio Acosta is an aspiring musician and the oldest son of Gloria and Javier Acosta. Emilio is the reason his parents crossed the Mexican border into the United States nearly twenty-five years ago in hopes of a better life. Although the oldest, he’s the least responsible of the siblings and had been enjoying living away from home and the freedom that came with it, until his parents’ status was threatened.

Lucia Acosta is a straight-A student with lofty college ambitions until her parents run into trouble with immigration. Their circumstances force her to reevaluate her disposition to play by the rules. She quickly becomes resistant to authority, politically radicalized and rebellious to her presumed duties as the oldest sister.

Beto Acosta is the second oldest brother of the family who steps up in the midst of turmoil. While struggling with sports, girls and school, he soon discovers that being the head of his family comes easily to him and gives him the self-respect and sense of purpose he has never had before.

Valentina Acosta is the precocious and resourceful youngest sister. Forced to face adolescence without her mother, she’s desperately afraid of what the future holds, and her vulnerability will require her older siblings to step up and offer the structure and support that they may not be wholly equipped to provide.

“Margin of Error” – Episode 2 Details:

A fearful Valentina struggles to sleep at night after the recent loss of her parents. This takes a toll on Beto, who is left to comfort her. Val turns to religion in the hopes of getting her parents back while Lucia denounces that same religion, believing it is only harming her younger sister. Meanwhile, Emilio tries to do right by his father by dismissing Oscar of certain duties, which only offends Oscar and leaves Emilio to run the restaurant on his own.