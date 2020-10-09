‘Promising Young Woman’ Debuts a Riveting New Trailer

Focus Features just released another riveting trailer for the thriller, Promising Young Woman. The film current sits at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after its Sundance Film Festival premiere and will be released in theaters – if those still exist – on December 25, 2020.

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan (An Education) leads a cast that includes Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton. Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown also star in what’s expected to be an awards contender.

Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) wrote, directed, and produced. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, and Ashley Fox also served as producers.

Promising Young Woman Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night.

Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.









