‘The Stand’ Trailer Premieres Along with a New Poster and Photos

CBS All Access treated fans to the first full trailer for The Stand during the limited event series’ New York Comic Con panel. The panel (embedded below) featured cast members Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague discussing their characters. Showrunner/executive producer Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore explained how they approached bringing Stephen King’s bestselling novel to the screen and how, now more than ever before, it feels incredibly timely.

The Stand limited series consists of nine episodes and will debut on Thursday, December 17th on the subscription service.

The cast features Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, and Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood. Amber Heard plays Nadine Cross, Owen Teague is Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga is Nick Andros, Brad William Henke plays Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard is Ray Bretner, and Nat Wolff is Lloyd Henreid.

The cast also includes Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, Richard P. Rubinstein, and Josh Boone executive produced, with Boone also directing the first and ninth episodes. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke were involved as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

“The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

Based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name, CBS All Access’ The Stand will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.”