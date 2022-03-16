‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Trailer: Puss is Back in a Brand New Adventure

The first trailer for the new Puss in Boots animated film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, finds the swashbuckling cat calling on an old frenemy. Apparently poor Puss isn’t really a math whiz and didn’t realize he’s used up all but one of his lives.

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas returns as Puss in Boots, aka Stabby Tabby, aka El Macho Gato, aka The Leche Whisperer. Oscar nominee Salma Hayek reprises her voice role as Kitty Soft Paws.

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), and Wagner Moura (Narcos) also lend their voices to animated characters. Additional confirmed cast members include Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

DreamWorks Animation will release Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on September 23, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation:

This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided — against their better judgment — by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Moura).







