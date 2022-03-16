Apple TV+ has set a May 13, 2022 premiere date for The Essex Serpent based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry. Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager) and three-time Emmy winner Claire Danes (Homeland) star in the six episode drama directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard.

In addition to Hiddleston and Danes, the series stars Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, and Hayley Squires. Anna Symon adapted Perry’s novel for the series and serves as an executive producer along with Barnard, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Patrick Walters.

Apple TV+ will release the first two episodes on May 13. Additional episodes arrive on subsequent Fridays.

The streaming service released the following description of The Essex Serpent:

The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.