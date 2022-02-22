Rescued by Ruby Trailer: Grant Gustin Shares the Screen with an Adorable Dog

Rebecca Murray
The Flash star Grant Gustin’s superpower in Rescued by Ruby isn’t superspeed, it’s his ability to trust in something bigger than himself. Or so says his onscreen wife (played by Kaylah Zander) in the official trailer for the feel-good canine tale based on a true story.

The official trailer launch was accompanied by the release of new photos featuring Grant Gustin and his doggy co-star.

Rescued by Ruby’s based on short stories by SQuire Rushnell & Louise DuArt and was directed by Katt Shea (Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase). Karen Janszen wrote the screenplay and Scott Wolf (Nancy Drew) co-stars in the Netflix film.

Rescued by Ruby will premiere on Netflix on March 17, 2022.

The Plot:

State trooper Dan (Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet.

Grant Gustin as Daniel in ‘Rescued by Ruby (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)
Grant Gustin as Daniel and Kaylah Zander as Melissa (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)
Kaylah Zander as Melissa and Grant Gustin as Daniel (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)
‘Rescued by Ruby’s canine star (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)
Grant Gustin as Daniel (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)
Grant Gustin as Daniel (Photo Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022)



