Robin Wright’s Directorial Debut ‘Land’ Debuts a Fascinating Trailer

Award-winning actress Robin Wright (House of Cards) steps behind the camera for her first feature film as director with the dramatic thriller, Land. The official nearly three minute trailer reveals Wright starring as a woman who makes her home in the wilderness, away from society.

Robin Wright’s joined by Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life) and Screen Actors Guild nominee Kim Dickens (Deadwood) in front of the camera. Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam wrote the screenplay, and Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf produced.

Focus Features is planning a February 12, 2021 theatrical release following Land‘s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut Land, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.







