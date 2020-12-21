Peter Jackson Shares Updates on His The Beatles Documentary

Three-time Oscar winner Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) hosts a sneak peek of his upcoming The Beatles: Get Back music documentary which has – like every other film – been delayed due to Covid-19. The nearly six-minute video begins with an introduction and setup by Jackson followed by nearly four minutes of footage of The Beatles in the recording studio.

“We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back. We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time,” explained Jackson.

The Beatles: Get Back is targeting an August 27, 2021 theatrical release.

The music documentary is a Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd., and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. production. Jackson directs and also produces with Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde. Ken Kamins and Jeff Jones are involved as executive producers. Jackson’s behind the scenes team includes editor Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Giles Martin (Rocketman) and Sam Okell (Yesterday) mixing the music.

Film Details, Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios:

“Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome.

Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.”







