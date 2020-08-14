‘Scare Me’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a Ghost Story Challenge

An isolated cabin, no electricity, and a ghost story challenge…what could go wrong? Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) and Josh Ruben square off in a storytelling battle in Shudder’s teaser trailer for the horror comedy, Scare Me.

In addition to Ruben and Cash, the cast includes Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) and Rebecca Drysdale (All Nighter). The film, which marks Josh Ruben’s feature film directorial debut, will premiere on Shudder on October 1, 2020.

The Plot:

Fred (Ruben), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller.

The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Redd) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.