‘Scream’ Featurette Celebrates the Return of the Ghostface Killer

Original Scream star Courteney Cox begins the new Scream featurette by promising the Ghostface killer in this installment is as scary as ever. The minute and a half featurette explores the return of not just the Ghostface killer but how the new characters connect to the film franchise’s original players.

“Now’s the time to make a new Scream because we had a special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with a new cast into the world of Woodsboro,” says Scream creator and executive producer Kevin Williamson.

The current target of the Ghostface killer calls on Dewey Riley for help since he’s so familiar with the killer’s MO. “Dewey is pulled back in because he’s still got a huge heart and really wants to help,” explains David Arquette.

Neve Campbell also returns to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. The featurette reveals Dewey will draw Sidney back into the action, even though she’s moved on with her life, when he informs her there have been three attacks. “And then chaos ensues,” teases Campbell.

Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar join the world of Scream with the 2022 sequel/reboot/revival.

Dylan Minnette calls the upcoming entry in the franchise the perfect mix of new energy with what made Scream films special in the first place. And Jack Quaid claims 2022’s Scream will not be what people are expecting.

“There’s things that happen in this that are kind of shocking,” adds Cox. “I still can’t believe it.”

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Kevin Williamson. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed, with Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena executive producing.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group will release Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The Plot:

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”







