‘Fantasy Island’ Starring Roselyn Sanchez is Renewed for Season 2

Fox has officially renewed the reboot of Fantasy Island from executive producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain for a second season. Season one drew in impressive ratings and earned the top spot among all new scripted programs over the summer, making its renewal by Fox a real no-brainer.

Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes will return to star in season two as well as in the very special two-hour holiday episode airing on December 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The “Welcome to the Snow Globe” holiday special released the following synopsis: “A businesswoman’s (guest star Lindsey Kraft) fantasy of a perfect Christmas and meeting Mr. Right (guest star Eddie Cahill) tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones (guest star Mackenzie Astin) faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future.”

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, Fantasy Island was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

“We are thrilled to be back for a Season Two! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox,” stated Marie Jacobson, EVP, Gemstone Studios.

Fantasy Island Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

The series stars actress, singer and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke, who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. Kiara Barnes also stars as Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and was given a new lease on life as Roarke’s right hand.







