Scream’s New Poster Definitely Includes the Ghostface Killer

Take a good look at the brand new cast poster for Scream, the 2022 edition. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group released the new poster along with confirmation that the killer is in fact included somewhere on the poster.

The poster’s release was accompanied by Scream veterans Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox teasing the studio’s #12ScreamsForTheHolidays campaign which kicks off today. The Scream social media accounts will release a special Scream surprise on each of the next 12 days leading up to Christmas.

The cast of the 2022 release includes Campbell, Cox, and David Arquette, as well as Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, and Dylan Minnette. Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar also star as either Ghostface or one of his/her potential victims. (I’m betting Ghostface is female this time around.)

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The franchise is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson, with Williamson involved in this film as an executive producer. Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena also executive produce. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein are on board as producers.

Scream will open in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The Plot:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.









