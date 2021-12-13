Adam McKay’s comedy Don’t Look Up finds the planet in danger as a world-ending comet hurls toward Earth. Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall takes a more dramatic approach but also finds the planet on the verge of destruction, this time courtesy of the Moon.

Lionsgate’s teasing what’s in store with the online release of the first five minutes. The opening scene shows astronauts Jo Fowler (Oscar winner Halle Berry) and Brian Harper’s (Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson) entertaining argument over the lyrics to Toto’s “Africa” is cut short when something strange runs into their space shuttle and sends it spinning out of control.

The cast also includes John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Director Roland Emmerich co-wrote the screenplay with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich and Kloser also serve as producers.

Lionsgate release the following official synopsis for the sci-fi thriller:

“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, Game of Thrones) believes her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Moonfall will open in theaters on February 4, 2022.








