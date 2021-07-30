‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Marvel’s Kevin Feige says Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings examines the very beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the time when Tony Stark became Iron Man. “He’s forced to build these weapons for an organization and that organization was the Ten Rings,” explained Feige in the new two-minute behind the scenes featurette.

“And there was this wonderful character that we really wanted to do something with someday, and that was Shang-Chi,” said Feige. “The backstory of Shang is really unique in that he discovered that his father was this evil overlord.”

The film’s star, Simu Liu, also discussed the setup during the featurette. “He’s brought back into his father’s world and has to deal with coming face to face with him again, and this is a much meaner and more hardened father. And then crazy stuff happens after that.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) promises the upcoming Marvel Studios production is going to be a crazy, wild ride for audiences.

Joining Simu Liu in the action epic are Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy; Tony Leung as Wenwu; and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. The cast also includes Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz produced, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth executive producing. Director Cretton co-wrote the screenplay with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will premiere in theaters on September 3, 2021.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.







