‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Unveils New Trailer and Character Posters

Netflix just released a freaky new trailer for Brand New Cherry Flavor, a twisted limited series coming to the streaming service on Friday, August 13, 2021. The trailer was accompanied by the release of five new character posters featuring the series’ main characters.

The cast is led by two-time Oscar nominee Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich, Capote) and Rosa Salazar (B Positive, Undone). Eric Lange (Perry Mason), Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) also star.

Per Netflix, the limited series consists of eight one-hour episodes.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion (Billions, Channel Zero) are the writers, showrunners, and executive producers.

The Plot:

Lisa Nova (Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.







