Neon’s released a riveting new trailer for the Sundance Film Festival hit, Shirley. Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars as author Shirley Jackson in the drama based on the book by Susan Scarf Merrell.

In addition to Elisabeth Moss, the cast includes Odessa Young (soon to be seen in The Stand series) as Rose Nemser, Emmy nominee Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower) as Stanley Hyman, and Logan Lerman (Hunters) as Fred Nemser.

Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) directed from a screenplay by Sarah Gubbins. Gubbins also served as a producer along with Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, and Elisabeth Moss. Martin Scorsese, Allison Rose Carter, Alisa Tager, and Cher Hawrysh executive produced.

“Shirley Jackson was a wildly unorthodox human and storyteller. Encountering her work was like finding a map towards becoming the kind of artist I would like to be. Daring. Intimate. Structured yet dreamlike,” explained director Decker. “I remember reading some critic or biographer noting that Shirley wasn’t a political writer. But I believe that Shirley grounded the political in the personal and that this is why her work continues to resonate today. Her stories are so deeply human that they are also timeless. She battled racism, classism and sexism through the unusual, the psychological, the manipulative rhythms of the subconscious.”

Shirley will be released on June 5, 2020.

The Shirley Plot:

“Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.”